Amber Alert issued for missing child in Jacksonville

Amari Gabriel Christansen
Amari Gabriel Christansen(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police say 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park, 553 Corbin Rd., around 5:45 p.m.

Amari is described as being a black male, approximately 4′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

