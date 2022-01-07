Accident spawns nonprofit for paralyzed hunters and anglers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jason Beard has been paralyzed since 1995 after a diving accident in the Savannah River. Despite the odds, he found a way to continue enjoying the outdoors and is now sharing his love for hunting and fishing with others like him.

Jason and his friend Kerry Terrell have been hunting buddies for more than 20 years. Turkey hunting is their favorite, and they’re good at it.

After many years of successful hunts, Jason had a calling to share this with others that may not have a Kerry in their life.

Jason decided to start a nonprofit called The KT Team, named after his friend Kerry Terrell. Jason said, “that was probably our only argument in 20-something years, he said you can’t name it after me, and I said well that’s the name.”

After working together to find sponsors, volunteers, land, and other resources, they guided their first successful turkey hunt in the spring of 2018. Jason added, “that first hunt we were like this is going to be pretty cool you know.”

Since then, they have provided hundreds of hunts to more than 50 hunters that are physically challenged. Jason says, “you know God just laid it on our hearts to do it and we were just obedient and let God be God and let him dream.”

After helping a lot of hunters get back in the woods, the two hunting buddies decided to give fishing a try. Kerry got Jason a special fishing rod about a year ago to allow him to fish for the first time in 25 years. “A little bream brought me to tears. I loved fishing growing up and t feel that on the line after so many years, it’s just great” said Jason.

The KT Team will be hosting turkey hunts this coming spring. If you know someone that would be interested in hunting or being a volunteer you can reach out to them here: TheKTTeam.org

There will also be a fundraising concert at Connection Church in Statesboro Jan. 14 featuring Christian artist Crowder. Proceeds will help fund equipment and hunts with The KT Team.

