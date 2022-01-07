2nd year of Mega Mommy March hopes to end senseless violence throughout Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the new year continues, the hope is that the senseless violence has also ended. Last year, the homicide number in Charlotte neared 100.

For the second year, the Mega Mommy March will be held in uptown Charlotte on Saturday.

Mothers and fathers will march from Marshall Park to Romare Bearden Park with the message of ending the senseless violence.

“We have to find another way besides pulling a trigger. We have to get back to what’s called a village and it’s going to take all of us,” said Sevhn Doggette, organizer of the march and founder of Mommies Matter 2 Kyrri.

They’ll also be speakers, including Troy Ketchmore. He spent 26 years behind bars.

A split-second during an altercation changed his life.

“He reached for his gun, I reacted by trying to swing my gun to hit him and discharge on the ground. He shot at me while I was around, I got up, ran. Chased me, shooting at me. You know, and in the midst of this, a friend inside my car was shooting through the back window to keep him from killing me and accidentally got shot,” Ketchmore said. “So, I jumped in the car and rushed him to the hospital. I ended up getting convicted of first-degree murder.”

Ketchmore maintains his innocence. He is also working to get the murder charge exonerated. His story, he hopes, saves others.

“You don’t want to do 26 years in prison. We hear about it in a rap, we think it’s cool but it’s not gangster. It’s not cool where I just came from,” he said.

Doggette lost her son, Kyrri, to gun violence in Charlotte in 2017.

“Need for you all to fill up this street and say enough is enough,” she said. “Because you can complain you know why are you sitting at home, but what is that doing? Stand up. Be a voice for your child. Be a voice for you know your loved one that you may have lost, come out and support us and bring the children because the young people are the ones that need to hear.”

In recent months, young adults and teenagers have filled headlines from violent crimes to homicides.

For 2022, Doggette is calling on the community to work together and get back into the schools.

“My hope would be for us to get more involved with these young people. Because when a 14-year-old has a firearm that should tell you something. I would hope that all organizations, you know all communities get involved with these young people because if we don’t meet them where they are we’re going to...it’s not going to be good for us,” she said.

