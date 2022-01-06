NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography...
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

Latest News

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said Takayla Stout was safely located and will be reuniting with...
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Matthews
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
South Carolina earthquake
“It’s got myself and my colleagues a bit flummoxed.” SC seeing increase in earthquakes
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82