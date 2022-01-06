Upcoming Charlotte 49ers basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday afternoon’s Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

These protocols are within the ODU men’s basketball program, Charlotte officials say.

Officials say the 49ers and Monarchs will work with the conference office on the potential of rescheduling at a later date.

The university has already said that men’s and women’s basketball games will be conducted without fans except for a limited number of participants’ family members until further notice.

The 49ers were believed to be the first collegiate athletic program in the country to announce such a move.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.