NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Upcoming Charlotte 49ers basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

These protocols are within the ODU men’s basketball program, Charlotte officials say.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday afternoon’s Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

These protocols are within the ODU men’s basketball program, Charlotte officials say.

Officials say the 49ers and Monarchs will work with the conference office on the potential of rescheduling at a later date.

Charlotte becomes first major college in NC to block fans from sports events this season

The university has already said that men’s and women’s basketball games will be conducted without fans except for a limited number of participants’ family members until further notice.

The 49ers were believed to be the first collegiate athletic program in the country to announce such a move.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography...
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

Latest News

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said Takayla Stout was safely located and will be reuniting with...
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Matthews
South Carolina earthquake
“It’s got myself and my colleagues a bit flummoxed.” SC seeing increase in earthquakes
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Handcuffs
Horry County kidnapping, attempted murder suspect caught in N.C., awaits extradition to S.C.