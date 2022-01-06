Strong second half and balanced effort lead ‘Cats to 10th straight win

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Foster Loyer paced five Davidson players in double figures with a game-high 25 points as the Wildcats won their 10th straight with an 88-73 victory over Saint Joseph’s in their Atlantic 10 opener Wednesday night inside Hagan Arena.

In the midst of its longest winning streak since its first season in the league, Davidson improves to 11-2 overall.

A redshirt junior from Clarkston, Mich., Loyer finished 10-of-17 from the floor, handed out 5 assists and grabbed 4 rebounds.

Fellow starters Michael Jones (18), Hyunjung Lee (17), Sam Mennenga (13) and Luka Brajkovic (11) also went over the 10-point plateau for the ‘Cats, who shot 50.8 percent and drilled 11 3-pointers.

Lee also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for his four double-double of 2021-22.

After the Hawks connected on back-to-back treys to take their first advantage at the 8:31 mark, Loyer responded with 11 straight for the ‘Cats, who would close the opening half on a 13-3 spurt to lead 38-33 at the break.

Davidson carried its momentum into the second period opening on a 17-6 streak to all but put the game out of reach. The Wildcats lead grew to as many as 22 with under two minutes to play on a pair of Lee free throws.

Jordan Hall and Dahmir Bishop led Saint Joseph’s with 17 points each.

Next Up

Davidson returns to Belk Arena Saturday for a 2 p.m. nationally-televised (CBS Sports Network) contest against Rhode Island.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.