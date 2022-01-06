Sirens at McGuire Nuclear Station scheduled for testing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outdoor warning sirens around the McGuire Nuclear Station will be tested between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station, located at 13225 McGuire Nuclear Station Road in Huntersville, will sound for five to 30 seconds. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

