Silver Alert issued for Burke County man believed to be suffering from dementia

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burke County man who is listed as endangered.

According to authorities, 81-year-old George Winslow Smith was last seen at a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.

Smith is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and blue and grey tennis shoes.

He is possibly in an older model white Dodge Caravan.

A photo of Smith was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.