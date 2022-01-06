NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan-Cabarrus names Excellence in Teaching Award winners

Math instructor Eric Savage and business administration instructor Sondra Thorson honored
Math instructor Eric Savage and business administration instructor Sondra Thorson honored
Math instructor Eric Savage and business administration instructor Sondra Thorson honored(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has recognized two instructors as its 2020-2021 Excellence in Teaching award recipients. The award recognizes superior faculty members who go above and beyond expected levels of instruction and elevate educational excellence and student success.

Eric Savage, a full-time math instructor, and Sondra Thorson, a part-time business administration instructor, received the awards.

“We are beyond proud of these educators for their dedication to excellence in serving our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to providing the highest quality instruction.”

Savage believes his three children, ages 6, 4, and 1, make him a better teacher. “I watch them learn things every day, and I explain things to them every day,” he said. His favorite part of teaching, especially math, is knowing that he is helping people in their personal lives, whether they realize it or not.

“Nowadays, mathematics is everywhere we look, whether in complex engineering models, social media posts, pandemic and vaccine statistics, or how to compute the interest on a mortgage,” he says. “Wherever you go, you will need to know some level of math. Although they may not love the subject as I do, I hope that after my class, students will at least have a healthy respect for its place in their lives.”

Savage holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, with a minor in History, from Lees-McRae College and earned a Master of Science degree in Mathematics with a minor in Statistics from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. He has taught at Rowan-Cabarrus since 2013.

After earning her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from West Virginia University, Thorson worked as a business manager and property manager for several organizations. She currently owns and manages her own small businesses, including an equine facility and several investment groups. An adjunct faculty member at Rowan-Cabarrus for more than 15 years, Thorson finds joy in seeing her students advance their personal and professional development.

“I am so honored to be selected for this award, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of my students at Rowan-Cabarrus,” Thorson said.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Excellence in Teaching Award provides a way to recognize faculty members who consistently demonstrate excellence in teaching, dedication to student success and the mission of the College, and whose contributions go above and beyond the standard expectations.

Students initiate the nomination process for the award annually by recommending their top instructors. Final nominees are required to submit an extensive portfolio, letters of recommendation and complete an unannounced, filmed observation.

“At Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, we are proud of the highly qualified and dedicated faculty who make our academic programs so strong,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president. “Eric Savage and Sondra Thorson are shining examples of our tradition of hiring caring, professional instructors, and they are both very deserving of this honor.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography...
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car

Latest News

The City of Kannapolis is seeking members to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the...
Kannapolis looking for residents to serve on various town boards and commissions
Medic welcomed a strike team from FEMA this evening.
FEMA to assist Meck County MEDIC due to COVID staff shortages, increased call volume
On January 1st, the online physical activity tracking platform went live for all community...
Rowan Moves is a new community-wide wellness program for Rowan County
Brent Bockes
Missing NC 3-year-old girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder