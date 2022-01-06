NC DHHS Flu
Oubre, Hornets set franchise record for 3s, rout Pistons

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a career-high nine of Charlotte’s franchise-record 24 3-pointers and the Hornets routed the Pistons 140-111 on Wednesday night.

Oubre had eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, tying an NBA record set by Milwaukee’s Michael Redd in 2002. Oubre was 8 of 9 on 3s in the fourth quarter before being subbed out with 4:08 left and the Hornets leading by 35.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson holds the league record for 3-pointers in a quarter with nine, that coming in the third quarter of a game in 2015.

Oubre finished 9 of 14 for the game, and the Hornets shot 57.1% overall from deep.

Trey Lyles had 17 points for Detroit.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

