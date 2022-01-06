NC Gov. Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to half-staff for Trooper John Horton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff on Friday to honor State Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton, according to the NC DOA.

Flags should be half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 7 for Trooper Horton, who died while on duty Monday. He was a 15-year state highway patrol veteran assigned to Rutherford County.

“State Highway Patrol Trooper John Horton served our state with honor and devotion,” Cooper said. “We are forever grateful for his service, and our deep condolences and prayers are with his fellow troopers, friends and family.”

Services for Trooper Horton will be held on Friday, January 7 on the campus of Isothermal Community College located at 172 Rapid Court, Forest City, NC 28160.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.