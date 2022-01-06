Missing man last seen leaving caregiver’s home on New Year’s Day in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a missing man with cognitive issues has not been seen since leaving his caregiver’s home on New Year’s Day in Charlotte.

CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Devin Backstrom.

Police say Backstrom was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home found on Long Creek Parkway in Charlotte on Jan. 1.

Backstrom is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and other medical concerns, officials say.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about Backstrom’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

