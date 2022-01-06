NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing man last seen leaving caregiver’s home on New Year’s Day in Charlotte

Police say the man was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home found on Long Creek Parkway in Charlotte on Jan. 1.
CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Devin Backstrom.
CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Devin Backstrom.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a missing man with cognitive issues has not been seen since leaving his caregiver’s home on New Year’s Day in Charlotte.

CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Devin Backstrom.

Police say Backstrom was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home found on Long Creek Parkway in Charlotte on Jan. 1.

Backstrom is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and other medical concerns, officials say.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about Backstrom’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography...
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

Latest News

Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe
CMS COVID
‘It feels like we’re drowning:’ CMS staff say they’re overwhelmed due to staff shortages, COVID-19 related absences
South Carolina teachers say they need better gear to protect themselves from the new variant.
Teachers fighting for PPE
Omicron surge affecting our schools
Omicron surge affecting our schools