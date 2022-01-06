Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Matthews
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said Takayla Stout was safely located and will be reuniting with family soon.
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe in Matthews.
Police say 14-year-old Takayla Stout, of Charlotte, was last seen at Butler High School located on Matthews Mint Hill Road on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said Stout was safely located and will be reuniting with family soon.
“Thank you to all that assisted,” the police department wrote in a press release.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.