Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Matthews

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said Takayla Stout was safely located and will be reuniting with family soon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe in Matthews.

Police say 14-year-old Takayla Stout, of Charlotte, was last seen at Butler High School located on Matthews Mint Hill Road on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said Stout was safely located and will be reuniting with family soon.

“Thank you to all that assisted,” the police department wrote in a press release.

