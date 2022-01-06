NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis looking for residents to serve on various town boards and commissions

The City of Kannapolis is seeking members to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the...
The City of Kannapolis is seeking members to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, Board of Adjustment, and the Community Improvement Commission.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 6, 2022
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you have an interest in serving on a Kannapolis City Advisory Board or Commission?

The City of Kannapolis is seeking members to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, Board of Adjustment, and the Community Improvement Commission.

To serve, you must complete an application and be appointed to the board or commission by the Kannapolis City Council. Most of these boards and commissions participate in the City’s policy decisions by making recommendations to the City Council. You can make a difference by sharing your time and talents and becoming an integral part of our community’s success. Board terms are staggered three-year terms and generally end June 30 of each year; however, applications are accepted on a continual basis and kept on file for consideration in the event a vacancy occurs.

Applicants must be 18 years old and a resident of the City of Kannapolis, with the exception of the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) seats on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Meetings are typically held once a month, in the evening, but each commission varies. Those interested in finding out more about each commission or who want to apply can fill out an application (www.kannapolisncgov). For more information, contact the City Clerk at bbell@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4303.

