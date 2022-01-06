“It’s got myself and my colleagues a bit flummoxed.” SC seeing increase in earthquakes

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Why are so many earthquakes happening in South Carolina lately?

Since December 27th, the U.S. Geological Survey has detected 10 earthquakes in the Kershaw County area. Earthquakes aren’t unusual in South Carolina, but these circumstances are.

The state typically gets about 10 to 15 earthquakes in a year. They usually happen closer to the coast. Kershaw County is farther inland.

So, why is this happening?

Jamie Boll asked Dr. Steven Jaume, a geology professor at the College of Charleston.

Jamie: How unusual is this sort of swarm of earthquakes we’ve been seeing in the upstate?

Dr. Jaume: They’re not entirely unusual. They do get earthquakes in the upstate of South Carolina. I’ve been mentioning to people there was actually a considerably larger earthquake in 1913. The Union County earthquake, somewhere around 5 to 5.5. What’s unusual about this sequence of earthquakes is how long it’s lasting, right? The largest one, it started with a 3.3. It’s reasonably large in terms of a lot of people felt it. Not large enough to really do any damage. The problem is, we would normally expect the aftershocks to die away, usually within three days. They’re still going on. So, it’s got myself and my colleagues a bit flummoxed over this. Why haven’t they stopped?

Jamie: Are there some working theories as to why this might be?

Dr. Jaume: No, not really. At least, none I’ve heard that I have any confidence in. I talked to state geologists earlier today. They’re pulling out the geology maps. There’s been some gold mining in the area in the past, and they’re trying to look at what was discovered during that. Colleagues at the U.S. Geological Survey are looking at the magnetic field data to see if there’s any evidence you can often see in the basement rocks.

Jamie: Are these aftershocks? Or could they potentially be foreshocks to something bigger?

Dr. Jaume: We can’t tell. A Seismogram doesn’t tell you whether there’s something else coming. In fact, I was talking to meteorologists and telling them how lucky I consider them. They can see things coming. You can’t see things coming in the earth in the same way.

Jamie: Would you be worried if you lived along this fault line?

Dr. Jaume: I would want to know whether or not there’s anything that could potentially fall on me in bed. I would look. People get hurt when stuff falls on them in earthquakes. One thing I’ve been helping the emergency management folks with is the drop, cover, hold drill. The safest thing to do is to drop to the ground, because if the ground is strong enough to knock things down, that will include you. So, running outside is actually not recommended. Cover under something - a table, desk, etc.. Something where you’ve got some protection from things falling on you. So, drop, cover, hold until the shaking stops.

Jamie: I know you can’t make predictions. It’s impossible, but do your best guess - is this going to calm down here over the next few weeks?

Dr. Jaume: I certainly hope.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.