Horry County kidnapping, attempted murder suspect caught in N.C., awaits extradition to S.C.

The alleged kidnapping and attempted murder took place on Christmas Eve
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - U.S. Marshals apprehended a suspect wanted on kidnapping and attempted murder charges in Horry County in North Carolina Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ronald Lee Ward, Jr. is alleged to have fled Horry County after kidnapping and attempting to murder a female on December 24. Law enforcement believed Ward was possibly staying in Forest City, N.C.

Further investigation and the assistance of the Carolina Regional Task Force - Charlotte, Ashville and Myrtle Beach - located Ward in a locked room, inside a home at 127 Emory Eve. in Forest City.

Ward was taken into custody, transported to the Rutherford County jail, and awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He faces felony charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

There is no further information at this time.

