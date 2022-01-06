Holiday lights sparked fire that destroyed Huntersville home, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators have determined what caused an early-morning fire Wednesday that destroyed a Huntersville home and several vehicles.

Mecklenburg County spokeswoman Pamela Escobar told WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer that holiday lights on the outside of the home on Cascade Dream Court sparked the fire.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the two residents and a dog were able to get out of the home safely.

The home was a total loss, as were three vehicles in the driveway, crews said.

Firefighters said they were able to save four motorcycles from the garage. They added that homes on either side were also damaged from the heat.

