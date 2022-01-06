High Country getting ready for second winter storm of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People in the High Country are getting ready for a winter storm that could dump several inches in many parts of the mountains. Most everyone spent the day getting ready for it, but some took time out to get some playtime in.

In Newton, it was all hands on deck at the DOT yard getting these snowplows ready to roll.

“Oh no – we’re never excited. It’s the kind of thing you dread,” one worker said.

State crews as well as contracted workers were gearing up trucks that will be hitting the streets when Mother Nature comes to call.

“Salt is what we use primarily,” said Adam Henderson.

Salt but no brine.

“Brine doesn’t work well up here in the mountains because of the temperatures. And there’s enough salt residue out on the roadways where we don’t have to put the brine out,” Henderson with the NCDOT said.

Workers will be spreading hundreds of tons of salt in the next few hours to keep cars from sliding. But even with the safety precautions in place, a word of warning.

“We encourage everyone to stay home especially with the amount of snow we’re going to get,” Henderson told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

That advice is being heeded by Kim Bradshaw, who is enjoying the final moments of vacation with her dog before trying to beat the snow off the mountain.

“The storm is coming so it’s a good time to head home.”

But for many, the High Country is home. Jennifer Hardy just moved up to Banner Elk full-time. We found her putting snowshoes on her dog.

“I just came from the store where I was arm wrestling for a loaf of bread like the rest of the High Country.”

But it’s not all treacherous roadways dog booties and elbow dropping your neighbor at the local grocery store. There was fun to be had.

“We came for the hiking and got lucky it snowed,” Elon Zito, who was in from Florida said.

This slope in Blowing Rock has become a family favorite for years. Even if you weren’t planning on a sled day. Kayla Wilson was out sledding with her toddler son.

“He’s loving it, he’s cold now so he’s done,” Kayla Wilson said.

Love the snow or hart it, it’s all about attitude.

“It’s awesome!” one sled rider said.

