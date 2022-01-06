First Alert in place for mountain snow Thursday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although we’ll start off the day dry, another round of rain and snow is on the way by late this afternoon and evening as a low-pressure system moves our way from the west.

First Alert: Mountain snow this afternoon and evening

Dramatically colder, drier Friday and Saturday

Another First Alert for Sunday’s rain

A First Alert is in place for the mountains as a wintry mix changing over to snow is likely to unfold there. Although several inches of snow are possible, impacts will be much lower than what we saw with the first round of snow at the start of the week. Winter weather alerts are in place for our mountain communities through Friday morning. Although snow isn’t likely for the rest of us, scattered showers will impact your late afternoon and evening plans outside of the mountains.

Most of the day around #CLT will be dry, but rain will move in this late afternoon - in the mountains to our west first - and then spread east across the @wbtv_news area as we move toward the evening hours. Highs in the 50s for most, but rain to snow in mts #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9YhxkgVvJr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 6, 2022

Afternoon temperatures will make another run into the mid to upper 50s across the foothills and Piedmont, but temperatures will fall into the 30s by late afternoon in the mountains, where rain will change to snow.

As the storm pulls away later tonight, the precipitation will quickly shut down and skies will gradually clear as lows fall back into the teens in the mountains, 20s in the foothills and near 32 degrees in the Charlotte metro area.

Dry but windy and cold conditions are forecast Friday morning! Wind chills will be in the single digits or below in the mountains to start, and highs in the higher elevations will barely reach the low 20s by the afternoon hours. The rest of us will top out in the low to mid 40s both Friday and Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday may start dry, but a new storm system will move in for the afternoon with rain overspreading the entire WBTV viewing area. Rain will continue Sunday night before tapering down early Monday. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 50s. Cooler, drier conditions will then follow behind for the start of next week!

FIRST ALERT: No severe weather is expected this go-around, but another round of widespread rain is in my forecast for Sunday into Sunday night for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. May end as a little snow in the mountains early Monday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/DZI7E0CvsL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 6, 2022

