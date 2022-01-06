NC DHHS Flu
FEMA to assist Meck County MEDIC due to COVID staff shortages, increased call volume

Medic welcomed a strike team from FEMA this evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after requesting federal help in the form of ambulance strike teams to deal with staffing shortages, increased call volume and surges in COVID-19, Mecklenburg County’s EMS agency has received approval to be assisted by FEMA.

FEMA will supply MEDIC with four fully staffed ambulances for a 14-day period with the possibility of an extension.

The ambulances arrived Wednesday evening and will begin deploying Thursday. There will be at least two units deployed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and two more from 4 p.m. - 4 a.m.

MEDIC says these units will operate mostly on non-emergency transports at first to familiarize themselves with the community before layering in 911 coverage. They will be utilized throughout the county.

More information will be provided at a noon press conference on Thursday.

