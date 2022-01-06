NC DHHS Flu
Expected snow causing early school dismissals in the mountains

Snowfall could start as early as 1 p.m.
chools in the High Country are releasing students early due to expected snowfall Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in the High Country are releasing students early due to expected snowfall Thursday.

Avery County Schools will release all students at noon. Meanwhile, Newland Elementary was dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and Avery Middle at 11:45 a.m.

Watauga County Schools are dismissing students at 1 p.m.

Ashe County elementary students will be dismissed at 1 p.m., middle schools at 1:30 p.m., and high schools and the Early College at 2 p.m.

Check back with WBTV for more information about closings. To stay up-do-date with weather in your area, download the free WBTV Weather App.

