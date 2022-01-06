Driver leads deputies on chase over roundabout and on I-85

NC DHHS Flu
Tanner Anthony Morton was charged Tuesday with felony fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say a man led them on a chase on I-85 that included his car nearly going airborne at one point.

It happened earlier this week according to Major John Sifford. It began when a deputy noticed a white Honda being driven in the northbound lane of I-85 near the Old Beatty Ford Road interchange. The car did not display tail lights, according to the report. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver signaled that he was pulling over, but then drove up the ramp to Highway 152, then sped away. He then drove over the islands in the middle of the roundabouts.

The pursuit continued at speeds up to 95-miles-an-hour and ended when a deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on the Honda, causing the car to spin out and eventually stop on the side of the road.

Major Sifford said deputies searched the car and found a clear plastic bag of a green, leafy substance on the driver’s side floorboard as well as a concealed handgun in the possession of a passenger.

Tanner Anthony Morton, 21, was charged with felony fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $12,500. Jesse Michael Link, 34, a passenger in the car, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Morton allegedly told deputies that he sped away due to “a panic attack.”

