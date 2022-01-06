NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for 2 suspects in Charlotte Sam’s Mart armed robbery

Suspect 1 (left) Suspect 2 (right)(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released images of two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a west Charlotte Sam’s Mart in December.

The robbery took place on Dec. 28 around 4:25 a.m. at 4235 Providence Road.

The gunman is a Black male pictured wearing a dark blue Xavier hoodie, medical mask, black pants with a large orange stripe on the legs and blue/white/orange Nike running shoes.

The second suspect is short and was wearing a light blue Nike hoodie, black and white plaid pants and black shoes.

They both were seen leaving in a black SUV driving northbound on Providence Road.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects in the attached photographs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

