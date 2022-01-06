CMPD Animal Care & Control offering straw for cold winter nights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control team are encouraging members of the public to keep their pets warm during cold winter nights.

Julia Conner is the humane education officer at the shelter. She spoke to WBTV in an interview Wednesday night.

“I am definitely an animal person. For me, I want to make sure all animals are safe, that’s why I do what I do,” said Conner.

Overnight temperatures in the Charlotte area are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s all week long. Conner said pet owners should bring outdoor pets inside or make sure they have proper shelter if they cannot be brought inside. She said outdoor dogs should ideally have a doghouse and straw to help keep them warm.

“Even if you think, ‘My dog can handle it. It’s fine.’ It’s probably not,” said Conner. “What they have to remember is that your dog is not a dog that’s used to cold weather.”

She explained that dogs can get hypothermia just like humans and need to be protected from the elements.

“The best thing (pet owners) can do is just make sure they have that proper shelter, straw, ways to keep them warm and keep them dry from when it’s raining and if that’s the most that they can do, the best that they can do, than we can help them with that,” said the animal care & control officer.

Conner said a trailer full of straw is available at the CMPD Animal Care & Control shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.. Members of the public are allowed two bails of straw per household. It is provided free of charge.

Conner said the animal care & control shelter currently has about 150 adoptable dogs. Anyone interested in adopting a dog should visit the shelter.

