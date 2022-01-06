NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cleveland County man nearly threw away $277,000 winning lottery ticket

John Cornwell, from Waco, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket that almost ended up in the trash
Cleveland County man nearly threw away $277,000 winning lottery ticket
Cleveland County man nearly threw away $277,000 winning lottery ticket(NC Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County man nearly tossed away his winning lottery ticket worth $277,000.

John Cornwell, from Waco, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket that almost ended up in the trash.

“I checked the ticket and there was a message about going to the lottery office,” Cornwell said. “I almost threw it away. I thought it was just a bad ticket.”

Fortunately for Cornwell, he thought twice about it and asked the store clerk at the Waco Stop & Shop on Cherryville Road in Waco to scan his Quick Pick ticket again for him.

“He said, ‘I think you won the big one,’” Cornwell said. “I waited until I got home and screamed out loud to my wife that I won.”

He said when he told his wife what happened, she could not believe it was real.

“She thought I made it up,” Cornwell said. “I told her, ‘Baby, it’s legit.’ She still can’t believe it.”

Cornwell, a 70-year-old machine designer, bought his winning ticket for the Dec. 30 Cash 5 drawing. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $196,759.

Cornwell said he wanted to use the money to pay off a new car that he bought for his wife and take her on a vacation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography...
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

Latest News

Tanner Anthony Morton was charged Tuesday with felony fleeing to elude, driving while license...
Driver leads deputies on chase over roundabout and on I-85
Former NFL star Clinton Portis, who lives near Charlotte, sentenced in fraud case
Uber rider trapped in interstate shutdown refunded $600 after disputing charge
People were lined to be tested for COVID19 at the StarMed site at the Rowan County Health...
“Frustrating, sad, and maddening:” Health Dept. Director on Rowan County’s 500 COVID19 deaths
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished