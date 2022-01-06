NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte NAACP hosting virtual vigil to mark one-year anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg County chapter of the NAACP is planning to host a virtual community vigil Thursday night to highlight what organizers say are the different attacks seen since the attack on the U.S. Capitol one year ago.

According to NAACP, there are continual attacks on the U.S. democracy, specifically from people who align with groups like those who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, working to restrict the freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts and “quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the attack.

Biden, Congress mark a year since violent Capitol insurrection

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Biden and congressional Democrats will start Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

Biden is expected to speak to the truth of what happened, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and draw a contrast between that and “the lies some have spread since” — a reference to the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

