Charlotte man shot by homeowner after breaking into Union County home, authorities say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man attempting to break into a Union County home Wednesday was shot by the homeowner and later arrested, authorities said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Bluebird Hill Lane in Weddington after getting a call about a breaking-and-entering complaint.

The homeowner said the suspect, identified as Tony Sanders II, of Charlotte, broke into the home and threatened violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the break-in, the homeowner got a shotgun and fired one round at Sanders, striking him in the leg, authorities said.

The suspect left and was eventually located by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Union County deputies just over the county line on Providence Road, according to law enforcement.

Sanders was treated at the hospital for his wound and discharged, where he was subsequently arrested by UCSO deputies and charged with one count of felony breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injure occupant, and one count of second-degree trespass.

The homeowner was not injured during the incident.

Last September, Sanders was formally notified by Union County deputies that he was not allowed to return to the Bluebird Hill Lane residence, authorities said. He had been arrested on at least two other occasions since 2019 for breaking into the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

