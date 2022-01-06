NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in NC after mother found killed

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, N.C. after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes was found dead inside the same home. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

The abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an NC license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2-foot-8, weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brent is a White male, approximately 6-feet-tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
Some employees will work part-time at home and go into their offices a couple of days a week....
Some Charlotte companies changing return-to-office plans
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography...
Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos

Latest News

Medic welcomed a strike team from FEMA this evening.
FEMA to assist Meck County MEDIC due to COVID staff shortages, increased call volume
Suspect 1 (left) Suspect 2 (right)
CMPD searching for 2 suspects in Charlotte Sam’s Mart armed robbery
The situation happened on Snow Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Person seriously injured from shooting in east Charlotte, Medic says
Detective-Sergeant Willie Burris
Retired longtime Rock Hill police detective-sergeant passes away