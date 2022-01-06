NC DHHS Flu
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.(WDAM)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of the Jefferson Davis County toddler who was found in Lamar County on Friday, Dec. 31.

The men made their initial appearance on Thursday at the Jefferson Davis Justice Court.

Keldrick J. Magee, also known as K.K., age 33, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Kim S. Lodge, age 62, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Both men have been denied bond.

They are both currently in custody at the Jefferson Davis County Jail.

The Jefferson Davis County District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office is overseeing the case.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

