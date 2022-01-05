NC DHHS Flu
Wake Forest snaps 4-game skid against Florida State, 76-54

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.

Khadim Sy added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Caleb Mills had 10 for Florida State (7-5, 1-2), which shot 24% (15 of 62) from the floor.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

