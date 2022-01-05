NC DHHS Flu
‘There’s a lot of hateful people’: Charlotte-area students react after at least 7 HBCUs received bomb threats

According to the school, they received a call regarding the threat of a bomb on campus at approximately 5:30 p.m.
NCCU
NCCU(NCCU)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - At least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities were the target of bomb threats Tuesday, including North Carolina Central University in Durham.

People attending a local HBCU school told WBTV that a threat against one is a threat against all.

North Carolina Central, Howard, Spelman, Norfolk State and Florida A&M University were just a few to receive these threats that prompted lock downs.

These schools sent out alerts and evacuated students on campus until all clears were given later Tuesday night.

Some students and school officials believe these threats were racially motivated given the demographics and history of these school.

WBTV’s Lowell Rose talked to a student at Livingstone College who has friends at North Carolina Central.

“I’m shocked, but I’m not shocked, but the way that history does repeat itself, I’m really not surprised,” said Livingstone College student Keyvana Resper-Robinson. “There’s a lot of hateful people out there, sad to say, and it shouldn’t happen, but it’s going to happen considering the world we live in.”

Officials at both Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte and Livingstone College in Salisbury said there were no threats made there, but they are trying to gather more information. Additionally, students are still on break at both schools.

