NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Memphis man wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is alleged to have shot Young Dolph November 17, 2021 in Memphis. Law enforcement agencies are offering a combined reward of $15,000. Johnson has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release. The original charge was for a weapon offense.

Johnson is 5′8″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm. The U.S. Marshals Service says Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 901-275-4562, 901-601-1575, or 731-571-0280.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
Some employees will work part-time at home and go into their offices a couple of days a week....
Some Charlotte companies changing return-to-office plans
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Latest News

WBTV
Hickory parents look for answers after they say their son was ambushed
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Meck County ABC stores modify hours due to COVID labor shortages
Crime Stoppers: $25,000 reward offered in Charlotte mail carrier robbery case
Crime Stoppers: $25,000 reward offered in Charlotte mail carrier robbery case