South Carolina’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in Midlands
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - Another earthquake was reported in the South Carolina midlands early Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the most recent quake was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Elgin. It comes two days after the first earthquake reported in 2022 for the Palmetto State.
Wednesday’s quake measured a 2.57 magnitude. It’s the ninth earthquake in the area since Dec. 27, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.
|Date & Time
|Location
|Magnitude
|Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m.
|3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff
|3.30
|Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m.
|3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff
|2.52
|Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m.
|3.7 miles ESE of Elgin
|2.13
|Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m.
|4.3 miles SE of Elgin
|1.74
|Dec. 29, 4:12 a.m.
|3.7 miles E of Elgin
|2.29
|Dec. 30, 7:11 a.m.
|3.7 miles E of Elgin
|2.51
|Dec. 30, 2:11 p.m.
|3.7 miles ESE of Elgin
|2.41
|Monday, 5:49 a.m.
|3.1 miles E of Elgin
|2.70
