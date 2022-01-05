NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in Midlands

South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina earthquake((Source: AP))
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - Another earthquake was reported in the South Carolina midlands early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the most recent quake was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Elgin. It comes two days after the first earthquake reported in 2022 for the Palmetto State.

Wednesday’s quake measured a 2.57 magnitude. It’s the ninth earthquake in the area since Dec. 27, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Recent earthquakes reported in South Carolina
Recent earthquakes reported in South Carolina((Source: South Carolina DNR))
Date & TimeLocationMagnitude
Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m.3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff3.30
Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m.3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff2.52
Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.13
Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m.4.3 miles SE of Elgin1.74
Dec. 29, 4:12 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.29
Dec. 30, 7:11 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.51
Dec. 30, 2:11 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.41
Monday, 5:49 a.m.3.1 miles E of Elgin2.70

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
Some employees will work part-time at home and go into their offices a couple of days a week....
Some Charlotte companies changing return-to-office plans
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
From December 27 to January 2, CMS is reporting 38 students and 119 staff have recently tested...
'I think they need to revisit:' Teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider remote learning stipulations amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

The shooting happened in the lobby of the gym during a basketball tournament.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces safety updates for athletics following shooting at basketball tournament
The Greensboro Grasshoppers will now be part of Temerity Baseball, the same company that owns...
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers owners purchase Greensboro Minor League team
Diners will want to make reservations from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30 to take part in the Queen’s...
Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week back with 70 participating restaurants
Strengthening partnerships with other agencies is among the goals for SPD in 2022.
Salisbury Police Department reveal goals for 2022