South Carolina’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in Midlands

ELGIN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - Another earthquake was reported in the South Carolina midlands early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the most recent quake was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Elgin. It comes two days after the first earthquake reported in 2022 for the Palmetto State.

Wednesday’s quake measured a 2.57 magnitude. It’s the ninth earthquake in the area since Dec. 27, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Recent earthquakes reported in South Carolina ((Source: South Carolina DNR))

Date & Time Location Magnitude Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m. 3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff 3.30 Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m. 3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff 2.52 Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m. 3.7 miles ESE of Elgin 2.13 Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m. 4.3 miles SE of Elgin 1.74 Dec. 29, 4:12 a.m. 3.7 miles E of Elgin 2.29 Dec. 30, 7:11 a.m. 3.7 miles E of Elgin 2.51 Dec. 30, 2:11 p.m. 3.7 miles ESE of Elgin 2.41 Monday, 5:49 a.m. 3.1 miles E of Elgin 2.70

