Retired longtime Rock Hill police detective-sergeant passes away

Detective-Sergeant Willie Burris
Detective-Sergeant Willie Burris(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A retired 41-year member of the Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department died on Tuesday.

The Rock Hill PD announced the death of Detective-Sergeant William “Willie” Burris.

According to The Herald, he was 79-years-old.

“Willie became a staple in the Criminal Investigations Division where he worked until his last day before retiring,” the Rock Hill PD wrote on Facebook. “Willie was well known not only in the department but also throughout all of Rock Hill.”

Burris served the City of Rock Hill for over 41 years before retiring in 2010. He began his career the day after his 27th birthday in 1969, and climbed through the ranks before being promoted in 1987 to Detective-Sergeant.

“Willie leaves behind a legacy of being soft spoken, friendly, yet stern when needed. His calm temperament could often defuse tense situations,” the department added. “This attribute was often imparted on younger officers around him. Willie offered guidance explaining the many changes in policing he had seen throughout his lasting career. For all those that served with Willie, it was truly a pleasure to have him as a co-worker, partner, and friend.”

The Herald reports that Burris’ funeral is set for Friday at 2 p.m. at Rock Grove AME Zion Church.

