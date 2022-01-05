Rain & snow chances are back in the forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an active (and snowy) start to the week for some, another round of snow is on the way for the mountains.

This is what we are forecasting this week:

First Alert: Mountain snow Thursday afternoon-evening

Much colder, drier Friday & Saturday

Another First Alert for Sunday’s rain

It was a pleasant day across much of the area as highs topped out in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.

We’ll quickly drop back into the 40s tonight, and eventually the 30s by Thursday morning before our next low-pressure system moves overhead.

A First Alert is in place for the mountains as a wintry mix changing over to snow is likely.

Although several inches of snow are possible, impacts will be much lower than what we saw with the first round of snow at the start of the week.

Winter weather alerts are in place for our mountain communities Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Although snow isn’t likely for the rest of us, scattered showers could impact your afternoon and evening plans.

Expect dry, but windy & cold conditions by Friday morning!

Wind chills could be in the single digits in the mountains to start, and highs in the higher elevations will barely reach the low 20s by the afternoon hours.

The rest of us will top out in the low-mid 40s both Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Our next First Alert arrives Sunday as a cold front swing through... Rain will increase from west to east and will bring impacts to the entire area.

Cooler, drier conditions will then follow behind for the start of next week!

