Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week back with 70 participating restaurants

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is coming back.

It is a chance to try prix fixe dining at 70 restaurants in the Charlotte area and beyond.

There are participating restaurants in surrounding counties, like Catawba, Stanly, York, Lancaster and more.

Diners will want to make reservations from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30 to take part in the Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

The meal prices range from $30 to $45 per person, depending on the restaurant. The price used to be $30 or $35.

Organizers of the Queen’s Feast said in a statement the price increase is so that restaurants can still offer enticing menus at a discount while reflecting the higher food and operating costs that they are dealing with right now.

First-time participants in this month’s promotion include:

Uptown Charlotte

  • Mizu
  • Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
  • Church and Union

Plaza Midwood

  • Calle Sol Latin Café
  • Cevicheria

Rock Hill

  • Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails

South End

  • BOCADO Bar and Diner

Locust

  • The Local Room

Huntersville

  • Newest location of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Pineville

  • Margaux’s Wine, Pizza and Market

Hickory

  • Mas Amor Cantina
  • Vintage House

Check out all the participating Queen’s Feast restaurants here.

