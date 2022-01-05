Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week back with 70 participating restaurants
Diners will want to make reservations from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30 to take part in the Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.
It is a chance to try prix fixe dining at 70 restaurants in the Charlotte area and beyond.
It is a chance to try prix fixe dining at 70 restaurants in the Charlotte area and beyond.
There are participating restaurants in surrounding counties, like Catawba, Stanly, York, Lancaster and more.
The meal prices range from $30 to $45 per person, depending on the restaurant. The price used to be $30 or $35.
Organizers of the Queen’s Feast said in a statement the price increase is so that restaurants can still offer enticing menus at a discount while reflecting the higher food and operating costs that they are dealing with right now.
First-time participants in this month’s promotion include:
Uptown Charlotte
- Mizu
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Church and Union
Plaza Midwood
- Calle Sol Latin Café
- Cevicheria
Rock Hill
- Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails
South End
- BOCADO Bar and Diner
Locust
- The Local Room
Huntersville
- Newest location of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Pineville
- Margaux’s Wine, Pizza and Market
Hickory
- Mas Amor Cantina
- Vintage House
Check out all the participating Queen’s Feast restaurants here.
