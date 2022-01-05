Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week back with 70 participating restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is coming back.

It is a chance to try prix fixe dining at 70 restaurants in the Charlotte area and beyond.

There are participating restaurants in surrounding counties, like Catawba, Stanly, York, Lancaster and more.

Diners will want to make reservations from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30 to take part in the Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

The meal prices range from $30 to $45 per person, depending on the restaurant. The price used to be $30 or $35.

Organizers of the Queen’s Feast said in a statement the price increase is so that restaurants can still offer enticing menus at a discount while reflecting the higher food and operating costs that they are dealing with right now.

First-time participants in this month’s promotion include:

Uptown Charlotte

Mizu

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Church and Union

Plaza Midwood

Calle Sol Latin Café

Cevicheria

Rock Hill

Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails

South End

BOCADO Bar and Diner

Locust

The Local Room

Huntersville

Newest location of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Pineville

Margaux’s Wine, Pizza and Market

Hickory

Mas Amor Cantina

Vintage House

Check out all the participating Queen’s Feast restaurants here.

