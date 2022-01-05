Police: Train strikes, kills man on tracks in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – One man is dead after getting hit by a train while on the tracks in Rock Hill, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to the area of Vernsdale and Rambo roads around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday after the train struck the man.

Investigators determined the man was on the tracks as the train approached, resulting in the accident.

Authorities added the man was over a quarter-mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the collision happened.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Authorities and officials with Norfolk Southern continue to investigate.

