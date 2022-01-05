NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Train strikes, kills man on tracks in Rock Hill

Authorities added the man was over a quarter-mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the collision happened.
Rock Hill police were called after a man was struck by a train Tuesday night.
Rock Hill police were called after a man was struck by a train Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – One man is dead after getting hit by a train while on the tracks in Rock Hill, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to the area of Vernsdale and Rambo roads around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday after the train struck the man.

Investigators determined the man was on the tracks as the train approached, resulting in the accident.

Authorities added the man was over a quarter-mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the collision happened.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Authorities and officials with Norfolk Southern continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
Some employees will work part-time at home and go into their offices a couple of days a week....
Some Charlotte companies changing return-to-office plans
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
From December 27 to January 2, CMS is reporting 38 students and 119 staff have recently tested...
'I think they need to revisit:' Teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider remote learning stipulations amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

A two-story home was reduced to just the frame after an early-morning fire Wednesday in...
Two people, dog escape from house fire in Huntersville; home, three vehicles a total loss
A two-story home was reduced to just the frame after an early-morning fire Wednesday in...
Two people, dog escape from house fire in Huntersville; home, three vehicles a total loss
The shooting happened in the lobby of the gym during a basketball tournament.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces safety updates for athletics following shooting at basketball tournament
The Greensboro Grasshoppers will now be part of Temerity Baseball, the same company that owns...
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers owners purchase Greensboro Minor League team