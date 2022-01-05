NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man dies in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer in Statesville

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the vehicle just as it started to become fully engulfed in flames, according to law enforcement.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Statesville, authorities said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Statesville, authorities said.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers were called to Salisbury Highway just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist the fire department with a fully engulfed UPS tractor-trailer.

Investigators determined that the driver of a Dodge Dakota that was heading west on Salisbury Highway went left of center, passing over the center lane, and crashed head-on with the eastbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the vehicle just as it started to become fully engulfed in flames, according to law enforcement. The driver of the Dodge Dakota, 51-year-old Robert William Prescott, of Troutman, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A passenger in the Dodge was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to authorities.

