Police: Man dies in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Statesville, authorities said.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers were called to Salisbury Highway just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist the fire department with a fully engulfed UPS tractor-trailer.

Investigators determined that the driver of a Dodge Dakota that was heading west on Salisbury Highway went left of center, passing over the center lane, and crashed head-on with the eastbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the vehicle just as it started to become fully engulfed in flames, according to law enforcement. The driver of the Dodge Dakota, 51-year-old Robert William Prescott, of Troutman, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A passenger in the Dodge was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to authorities.

