Police are looking for man suspected of robbing Albemarle Walmart at gunpoint

Police obtained a photo of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man robbed a Walmart in Albemarle at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the armed robbery call around 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Leonard Avenue.

Police said that prior to officers arriving, the suspect left the store.

Investigation shows that an unknown male wearing a gray hoodie, orange face mask and dark pants entered the store. A short time after entering the store the suspect approached a cashier at a register and displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The man then left the store with undisclosed amount of money and several items from the store.

Officers said no one was injured during this incident.

Police obtained a photo of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him.

If anyone has information regarding the identification of the suspect, or know of his whereabouts, call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

