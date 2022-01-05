Person seriously injured from shooting in east Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured from a shooting in east Charlotte.

The situation happened on Snow Lane Wednesday afternoon.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, any suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

