Person seriously injured from shooting in east Charlotte, Medic says
The situation happened on Snow Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured from a shooting in east Charlotte.
The situation happened on Snow Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, any suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.