NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The ministry did not disclose other details.

Wednesday’s launch is the first such firing since North Korea tested a series of newly developed weapons between September and November including nuclear-capable missiles that place South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies in the region, within striking distance. Some experts said North Korea was applying more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power state and to ease international sanctions on the country.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked

Latest News

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow in North Carolina, state health leaders are urging you to...
Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Carolinas?
In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity