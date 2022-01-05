NC DHHS Flu
No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak that had led to a pair of postponements.

Duke had a rough night on offense and shot a season-low 37.3%.

The Blue Devils finished with a 48-35 rebounding advantage and more than doubled the Yellow Jackets (17-8) in second-chance points.

ACC-leading scorer Michael Devoe finished with 21 points for Georgia Tech. All but five of those came in the final 11-plus minutes.

Georgia Tech shot just 33%.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

