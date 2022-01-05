Need a COVID test? Here are your options

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you need to get tested for COVID-19, we’ve compiled a list of several options to do so in and around Charlotte.

Here’s where you can find drive-through testing locations near you.

Click here to find a full list of COVID-19 testing events and testing sites near you from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Click here for all testing locations in Mecklenburg County. This include sites from StarMed Healthcare, Novant Health, Atrium Health, United Providers of Health, Andor Labs, TEST4FREE, and OnCall Mobile Medical & Wellness.

You can find StarMed’s newest testing location in Uptown Charlotte at Tryon and 4th Streets. Atrium Health’s newest location is on Beam road in southwest Charlotte.

Click here to find the closest StarMed testing sites in Charlotte.

For CMS parents, families, and others interested, click here for testing and vaccine sites open in school parking lots Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most drive-through options are free. Keep in mind, some locations may require you to register online.

Here’s where you can find at-home testing kits.

Click here to see where you can get an at-home testing kit in Mecklenburg County. Keep in mind, times and locations may change based on availability.

Mecklenburg County said it will provide at-home kits again at local libraries sometime this week. They are waiting on a shipment that will supply thousands of kits.

You can check your closest pharmacies, like Walgreens or CVS. You can also check urgent care clinics and health care systems like Atrium Health and Novant Health.

CBS also reports at-home COVID-19 tests available at Telemedicine Company Ro.

The state said you can request a testing kit online here. Click here for more information on their COVID-19 test home collection kit program.

Here are other options to make sure you get tested.

You can contact your healthcare provider to hear their suggestions or ask if they have testing available.

Dr. Raynard Washington, the new health director for Mecklenburg County, said if you’re feeling symptomatic, you can always go straight into isolation if you are unable to get a test.

The county wants to remind you to not call 911 or go to the emergency room, as that will only delay them from responding to other emergencies.

