NC Central among at least 7 HBCUs to receive bomb threat Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Central University was one of at least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the country that received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

According to the school, they received a call regarding the threat of a bomb on campus at approximately 5:30 p.m., and they proceeded to place the campus on lockdown and alert notifications were issued to students and employees.

The Durham Police Department, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Durham City/County Emergency Management, as well as North Carolina State University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Police Departments, worked with NCCU Police Department to ensure that all buildings were cleared for the safe return of students, faculty and staff.

An all-clear was given at 9:15 p.m. Students that were temporarily relocated off-campus were transported back to their residence halls.

