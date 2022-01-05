NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NC Central among at least 7 HBCUs to receive bomb threat Tuesday

According to the school, they received a call regarding the threat of a bomb on campus at approximately 5:30 p.m.
NCCU
NCCU(NCCU)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Central University was one of at least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the country that received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

According to the school, they received a call regarding the threat of a bomb on campus at approximately 5:30 p.m., and they proceeded to place the campus on lockdown and alert notifications were issued to students and employees.

The Durham Police Department, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Durham City/County Emergency Management, as well as North Carolina State University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Police Departments, worked with NCCU Police Department to ensure that all buildings were cleared for the safe return of students, faculty and staff.

An all-clear was given at 9:15 p.m. Students that were temporarily relocated off-campus were transported back to their residence halls.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
From December 27 to January 2, CMS is reporting 38 students and 119 staff have recently tested...
'I think they need to revisit:' Teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider remote learning stipulations amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Need a COVID test? Here are your options
Detective-Sergeant Willie Burris
Retired longtime Rock Hill police detective-sergeant passes away
Commissioners will discuss possible incentives in an effort to lure a distribution center to...
County leaders, economic development officials courting unnamed company for huge project
Arrest of Bruce Little in March 2021
Man wanted for north Charlotte murder found and arrested in Georgia