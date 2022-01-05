NC DHHS Flu
Morning clouds should break for afternoon sunshine; milder temps in the 50s

By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds this morning should break for some sunshine this afternoon with milder readings in the middle 50s, slightly above normal for early January.

  • More seasonal temperatures today
  • First Alert: More mountain snow
  • First Alert: Rain for all of us on Sunday

It will be partly cloudy and cold tonight; lows will bottom out in the lower 30s.

Thursday will remain dry during the daylight hours as clouds gradually increase. Highs will again rise into the middle 50s.  A weak storm system will bring a few showers for most of us - and snow showers again for the mountains – Thursday night. At this point, the best chance for accumulating snow – perhaps a couple of inches – will be in areas above 3,500 feet. 

A few flakes may make it out of the mountains late Thursday night as the storm pull out, but accumulation is unlikely. For the Piedmont, this just looks like a little bit of rain.

Behind Thursday’s system, Friday and Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 40s before another more important system brings rain for all of us on Sunday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

