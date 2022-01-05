NC DHHS Flu
More mountain snow, weekend rain in the forecast

Partly cloudy and cold tonight, lows will bottom out in the low to middle 30s
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate this afternoon with milder readings in the mid to upper 50s, slightly above normal for early January.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Milder afternoon readings in the 50s
  • First Alert: More mountain snow
  • First Alert: Rain for all of us on Sunday

Al Conklin's Wednesday forecast
Al Conklin's Wednesday forecast(WBTV)

Partly cloudy and cold tonight, lows will bottom out in the low to middle 30s.

Thursday will remain dry during the daylight hours as clouds gradually increase. 

Highs will again rise to the mid to upper 50s. 

A weak storm system will bring a few showers for most of us - and snow showers again for the mountains – Thursday night. 

At this point, the best chance for accumulating snow – perhaps a couple of inches – will be in areas above 3,500 feet. 

A few flakes may make it out of the mountains late Thursday night as the storm pull out, but accumulation is unlikely. 

For the Piedmont, this just looks like a little bit of rain.

Behind Thursday’s system, Friday and Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 40s before another – more important system – brings rain for all us on Sunday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

