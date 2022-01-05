Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is a legendary musician that everyone recognizes whenever they see him - except when they don’t.

In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 30.

The rockstar took to his social media platforms to post a photo of himself grabbing a drink at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon.

“Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC,” Jagger tweeted with a now-iconic picture of himself at the bar.

But nobody at the bar seemed to notice Jagger was there.

Staff at La Belle Helene also confirmed that Jagger stopped in for dinner and ate in the private dining room.

Before the new year of 2022 came in, Jagger spoke with The Washington Post about his love of Instagram, and how he went unnoticed that night at the Thirsty Beaver.

When asked about how nobody noticed him, Jagger broke it down in the simplest way possible.

“There’s hardly anyone there. It’s dark. It’s not like really grand. I’m not in a big, huge limo. I just walk the block and then just go down there. And I can’t go inside the room because the covid rules of the tour don’t allow me to go in a saloon. And that’s a promise we made. But I could stand [on the patio] outside the saloon. And I’m far away from the people,” Jagger said.

Geoff Edgers of the Washington Post also asked Jagger how he knew to visit the Thirsty Beaver out of all places in the Queen City.

“Well, I mean, local people tell me that that’s a popular dive bar when I get there. In normal times, I would go into the bar and spend time in there. But, you know, I didn’t want to do that because of covid. So I just went outside. And at other times, you do the typical tourist thing like the St. Louis Arch. If you go there at certain times of the day, there’s not so many people. [Then you] take the mask off and do the picture,” Jagger said.

The stuff of legend, literally.

The Rolling Stones performance the next night in Charlotte was Bank of America Stadium’s first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

