Meck County ABC stores modify hours due to COVID labor shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board announced that its stores will have modified retail store hours beginning on Monday, Jan. 10.

The change comes due to the impact of COVID-19 exposures resulting in labor shortages. Meck County has 29 ABC stores and they will now open at 12:30 p.m., and close at 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday until further notice.

Hours for permitted (mixed beverage restaurant, bar, club) businesses will not be modified and remain unchanged.

“We are committed to serving our customers and protecting the health and wellbeing of the Board’s employees,” CEO Keva Walton said. “The modified store hours enables the Board to avoid store closures. We will continue to monitor changing conditions closely and make necessary changes to safely and effectively manage stores to serve our customers.

