NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man wanted for north Charlotte murder found and arrested in Georgia

Bruce Little, 24, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, GA, for the murder of 29-year-old Devontae Springs.
Arrest of Bruce Little in March 2021
Arrest of Bruce Little in March 2021(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for a homicide that occurred in December in north Charlotte has been found and arrested in Georgia.

Bruce Little, 24, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, GA, for the murder of 29-year-old Devontae Springs.

Springs was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Swank Place inside a car on December 8, 2021.

Little has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Little had a warrant out for his arrest and CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, with the assistance of the Secret Service and both FBI offices in Charlotte and Atlanta, Little was able to be located just outside of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
From December 27 to January 2, CMS is reporting 38 students and 119 staff have recently tested...
'I think they need to revisit:' Teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider remote learning stipulations amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

The shooting happened in the lobby of the gym during a basketball tournament.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces safety updates for athletics following shooting at basketball tournament
As the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow in North Carolina, state health leaders are urging you to...
Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Carolinas?
In 2021, Jagger was in Charlotte and stopped by a bar the night before a concert at Bank of...
Mick Jagger explains how nobody noticed him at Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte
CLT Airport TSA checkpoint line
Getting through the airport: WBTV follows passenger from arrival to take-off