Kannapolis Cannon Ballers owners purchase Greensboro Minor League team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Temerity Baseball has acquired the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a news release from the company. Temerity Baseball also owns the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“Greensboro has been blessed with a first-class minor league ballpark, a committed local ownership group and a talented front office staff focused on the fan experience and community partnership,” remarked Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler.

“Temerity Baseball looks forward to building on this past success and to continue the focus on fans and community. We also look forward to building on the Grasshoppers long term partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to further enhance the fan experience for Greensboro baseball fans.”

In addition to the Grasshoppers’ home games each season, Temerity Baseball plans to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events.

Season tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale at //milb.com/Greensboro. The Hoppers take the field on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. to open the 2022 season against the Rome Braves.

About Temerity Baseball

An affiliate of Temerity Capital Partners, Temerity Baseball is family-owned business run by Sandler and his sons. Sandler is an entrepreneur and investor who has founded and led professional services and software firms focused on financial services following a distinguished career as a law firm leader and legal advisor for the financial services industry. In 2018 Temerity Baseball purchased the Kannapolis Intimidators and in 2021 the group opened Atrium Health Ballpark as the home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

